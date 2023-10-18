StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

