StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
