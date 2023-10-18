StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

