StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.