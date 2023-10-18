StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.