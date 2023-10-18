Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

