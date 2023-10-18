Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.