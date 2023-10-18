Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIGR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 88,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

