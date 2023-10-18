China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $1.80 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
About China Natural Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.