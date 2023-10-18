Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

