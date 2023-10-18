Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.2 %
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.