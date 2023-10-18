StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

