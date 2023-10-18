StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.30. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BSQUARE
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.