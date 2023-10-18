Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

