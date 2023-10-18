Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5 %
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
