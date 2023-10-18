American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
AMNB stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
