American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

