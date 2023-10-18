Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Up 2.6 %
AIRT stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Air T has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.