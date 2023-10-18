Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 2.6 %

AIRT stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Air T has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

