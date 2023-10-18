ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.8 %

AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

