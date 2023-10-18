RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $8.26 on Friday. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.