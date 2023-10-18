RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Performance
RDCM opened at $8.26 on Friday. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.85.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.