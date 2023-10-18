StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 709,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,081,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $54,486.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,756.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,991 shares of company stock valued at $405,672. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

