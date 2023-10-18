Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.93 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. 12.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

