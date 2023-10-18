StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

SANW stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 181.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 313,146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

