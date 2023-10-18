StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 12.5 %

TANH stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

