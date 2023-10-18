Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,550,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

