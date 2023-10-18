UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.48 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

