Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 18th (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 18th. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Jayud Global Logistics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

Shares of JYD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

About Jayud Global Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.