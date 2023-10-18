Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 18th (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 18th. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Jayud Global Logistics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance
Shares of JYD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Jayud Global Logistics
