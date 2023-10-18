Capricorn Energy Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, October 20th. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 20th.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

