Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.39. The company had a trading volume of 492,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,131. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

