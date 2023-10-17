Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $11.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.76. 1,031,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

