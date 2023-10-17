WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.46. The company had a trading volume of 356,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,595. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.47. The company has a market capitalization of $253.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

