Tobam Purchases Shares of 601 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 84.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $572.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

