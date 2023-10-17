Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 4,655,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

