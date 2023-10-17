Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,650. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

