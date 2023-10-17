Reik & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. 1,110,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

