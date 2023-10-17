Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,353. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

