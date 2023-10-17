Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 1,051,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,520. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

