Evexia Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evexia Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.95. 141,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.47. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

