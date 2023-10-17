Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.52 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

