Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,671 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $152,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

