Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.13 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,878.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.69.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.