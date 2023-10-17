Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,297,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.13. 175,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.17. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.