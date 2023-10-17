Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,869 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $286.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.24.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
