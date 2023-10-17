Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

