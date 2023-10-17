Cambiar Investors LLC Has $35.69 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,472 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,362. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.