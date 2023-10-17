Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.76. The stock had a trading volume of 976,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

