Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. 268,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.