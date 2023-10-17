Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819,263 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $759,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

