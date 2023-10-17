Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

