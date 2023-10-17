Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $539.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $499.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

