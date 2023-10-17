Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHW opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

