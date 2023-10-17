Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 463,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,350. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

