Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 187,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

