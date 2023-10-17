Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. 154,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,667. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

