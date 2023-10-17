Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.99 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 427,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

