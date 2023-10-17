Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,809. The stock has a market cap of $302.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

